Baja California Sur’s leading luxury brand just made a defining move

Mexico’s Dominant Luxury Brokerage, Ronival Real Estate, Partners with eXp Realty Baja California Sur’s leading luxury brand just made a defining move.

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — eXp Realty®, the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planet and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGNT), today announced that Ronival Real Estate, the number one transaction company in Baja California Sur, Mexico, has chosen eXp Realty as its global platform. Founders Nick Fong and Rocio Montaño, two of the most recognized names in luxury real estate in the region, are bringing their full operation into eXp’s global network.

Baja California Sur is no longer the market it once was. What began as a vacation destination has matured into one of the world’s most competitive luxury real estate markets, closing over $1.1 billion in sales in 2025 with an ultra-luxury average of $3.2 million in the San José Corridor and a regional average of $970,000. The buyers driving that market are overwhelmingly international, high-net-worth individuals from the United States, Canada, and beyond who are no longer just visiting, but relocating, investing, and putting down permanent roots.

“Nick and Rocio built Ronival into the dominant luxury brokerage in Baja California Sur by seeing borders as opportunities where others saw obstacles. That’s the eXp mindset,” said Leo Pareja, CEO of eXp Realty. “Our agents now have a direct line into one of the most sought-after luxury markets in the world through a team that spent 20 years earning its place at the top. When the best brokerage in the market chooses eXp, that’s a statement. We’re proud to welcome them to the network.”

Fong, who co-founded Ronival in 2010 alongside Montaño and built it into the dominant force in Baja Sur real estate, described what drew them to eXp.

“We were looking for scale without sacrifice, a structure that could grow our agents’ income, expand our referral reach internationally, and give us the infrastructure to compete at the highest level without dismantling everything that made Ronival work. When we looked at what this partnership makes possible, it stopped being an addition problem. It is not additive, it is geometric, each side amplifies what the other has built. That multiplier effect is what we were looking for, and we could not find it anywhere else,” said Fong.

For eXp, this move establishes an immediate anchor in one of Mexico’s most competitive luxury markets and advances its expansion across the broader CALA region. For Ronival, it opens the door to the global infrastructure, referral network, and technology platform needed to scale across new markets and serve an increasingly international client base.

“What Nick and Rocio have built in Baja California Sur is exceptional by any measure. The fact that they are now choosing eXp is a reflection of their vision and ambition. They saw that their clients were already operating globally, that their market had outgrown the infrastructure around it, and that the next chapter required a platform built to match that scale. This is exactly the kind of signal that advances what eXp is building across CALA and beyond,” said Felix Bravo, Managing Director of eXp Realty International.

As the real estate industry continues to globalize, eXp Realty and Ronival joining forces represents a new model for how world-class local operators and global platforms can grow together.

About eXp World Holdings, Inc. (AGNT)

Built by Agents. Built for Agents. eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGNT) is the global parent company of eXp Realty®, the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planet, NextHome, Inc., an award-winning national real estate franchise, FrameVR.io, a virtual collaboration platform, and SUCCESS® Enterprises, a leading personal development and media brand for entrepreneurs. Together, the AGNT platform provides a world-class multi-model operating system empowering independent agents, franchise owners, and team leaders across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and South Africa. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings prioritizes transparency, innovation, and long-term value for agents, franchise owners, staff, and shareholders.

Safe Harbor and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect the Company’s and its management’s current expectations but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could impact actual results materially. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated success of agents or teams joining eXp Realty, future production goals or volume projections, and participation in or benefits derived from the Company’s platform, tools, compensation model, or equity programs. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include real estate market fluctuations, changes in agent retention or recruitment, competitive pressures, regulatory changes, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K. We do not undertake any obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Media Contact

eXp World Holdings, Inc.

mediarelations@expworldholdings.com

Investor Relations

Denise Garcia

investors@expworldholdings.com

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